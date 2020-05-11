Watch David Gilmour cover Syd Barrett songs in lockdown

David Gilmour has paid tribute to his former Pink Floyd bandmate Syd Barrett by covering some of the singer-songwriter’s solo songs during a lockdown performance.

Covering the tracks as part of his and his family’s weekly ‘Von Trapped Family’ livestream series, Gilmour also shared some personal anecdotes about Barrett and their time working together.

Originally set up to promote his wife Polly Samson’s new book Theater for Dreamers, the livestreams have evolved to become a sort-of virtual hangout during which the family sings songs, reads poetry, answers fan-submitted questions, and drink wine.

During the latest episode, Gilmour covered two songs composed by Barrett: ‘Octopus’ and ‘Dominoes’.

‘Octopus’ featured on the late band co-founder’s 1970 album ‘The Madcap Laughs’, while ‘Dominoes’ appeared on ‘Barrett’, which was released in the same year.

Watch Gilmour cover the songs below:

Elsewhere in the livestream, the guitarist revealed that he was asked to proofread a forthcoming book of his late bandmate’s lyrics.

Meanwhile, Roger Waters has said that he thinks a Pink Floyd reunion would be “fucking awful.”

He revealed in a new interview that he’d held a “peace summit” with bandmates Nick Mason and Gilmour. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Waters said that the summit failed, and that it made him even less keen at the idea of a reunion.