Watch David Hasselhoff team up with The Stooges’ James Williamson in new video, ‘Open Your Eyes’

The Hoff is back

David Hasselhoff has shared a new, 80’s inspired video for his latest song – a cover of New Church’s ‘Open Your Eyes’. You can watch the video below.

Teaming up with The Stooges’ James Williamson, the song is the title track from Hasselhoff’s upcoming new album, which is set for release on September 27. A recording artist for over 30 years, it’s Hasselhoff’s first LP since 2012’s ‘This Time Around’.

Written and recorded in 1982 by New Church, the politically charged song references government corruption and manipulation. “Violence rules within our nation’s midst/Well, ignorance is their power tool,” Hasselhoff sings. “You’ll only know what they want you to know/The television cannot lie.”

You can watch the video below.

Hasselhoff’s upcoming album will, according to a press release, “mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany [by bridging] several musical cultures including the UK, Germany, and the US!”

Featuring covers of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’, the album will also see Hasselhoff collaborating with Todd Rundgren and Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates.

You can see the full track listing below.

1. ‘Open Your Eyes’ (feat. James Williamson)

2. ‘Head on’ (feat. Elliot Easton)

3. ‘I Melt with You’ (feat. Steve Stevens)

4. ‘Lips Like Sugar’ (feat. a Flock of Seagulls)

5. ‘Heroes’ (feat. Tyler Bates)

6. ‘Here I Go Again’ (feat. Tracii Guns)

7. ‘Jump in My Car’ (feat. Todd Rundgren)

8. ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ (feat. Charlie Daniels)

9. ‘If You Could Read’ My Mind (feat. Ava Cherry)

10. ‘Sugar, Sugar’ (feat. Steve Cropper)

11. ‘Mit 66 Jahren’ (feat. Patrick Moraz)

12. ‘Sweet Caroline’ (feat. Ministry)

13. ‘That’s Life’

Previously discussing his favourite songs with NME, Hasselhoff hailed the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Neil Diamond as the artists behind some of his favourite tracks.

“I have a voice pretty much like Neil Diamond, it’s the same key,” the actor told NME in 2016. “I do a lot of Neil Diamond songs when I have my concerts.”