Watch Death Cab For Cutie cover TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’

Death Cab For Cutie have delivered their own ambitious take on TLC‘s ‘Waterfalls’ – check it out in full below.

The latest offering is one of five covers recorded by the band for their ‘Georgia EP’, a digital collection which arrived to support Stacey Abrams’ voting organisation Fair Fight Action ahead of the Georgia senate runoff election earlier this month.

The new EP also sees the Ben Gibbard-fronted band putting their own spin on other tracks by artists who forged their career in Georgia, including Cat Power‘s ‘Metal Heart’, R.E.M.‘s ‘Fall On Me’, Neutral Milk Hotel‘s ‘The King Of Carrot Flowers Pt 1’, and ‘Flirted with You All My Life’ by the late Vic Chesnutt.

Advertisement

The performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live saw Death Cab perform remotely, with each band member laying down their parts separately before being brought together for the final appearance.

In celebration of the Democrats’ victory in the state’s runoff elections, Death Cab uploaded the EP to Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms earlier this month.

“We’ve recorded this collection of music as both a celebration of this monumental achievement and to provide support for the fight ahead – in this case, the upcoming special Senate election in January,” DCFC explained upon the project’s initial release.

Prior to the US presidential election, Gibbard threw his support behind now-president-elect Joe Biden, performing The Postal Service’s ‘Some Great Heights’ for the Democratic National Convention.