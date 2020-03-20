Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has released a new song called ‘Life in Quarantine’ – listen to it below.

Taking a break from his ‘Live From Home’ series, which he started on Wednesday (March 18), Gibbard recorded the new song for his beloved Seattle.

Advertisement

Gibbard’s ‘Live From Home’ series sees him perform from his home studio, where he may be joined “digitally” by various guests. Fans are also be able to request songs.

During the first broadcast, Gibbard performed The Postal Service‘s ‘We Will Become Silhouettes’, Death Cab’s ‘Crooked Teeth’ and more. He also offered up a cover of Radiohead‘s classic ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

Watch the first performance below:

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells pubs, restaurants and bars to close as coronavirus crisis continues, as the government attempts to stretch out the peak of the crisis, before then pledging millions in grants and loans to secure these spaces’ future.

A campaign has also been launched for fans to buy a “digital pint” to support independent venues.

Advertisement

Yesterday (March 19) saw 40 Underground Tube stations closed down as the capital works to prevent citizens being in public spaces.

Recent weeks have seen many gigs, tours and festivals cancelled across the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus – with Glastonbury 2020 among the latest events to be pulled.

Many artists have since taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Get details of every cancelled gig, festival and tour due to coronavirus – and how to get your ticket refund.