Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has covered a host of tracks by The Cure, Morrissey and R.E.M. for the final instalment of his ‘Live From Home’ sessions.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Gibbard has been raising spirits by hosting a series of live-streamed performances from his home studio.

The latest session, which took place yesterday (March 29), saw the Death Cab singer open with R.E.M.’s ‘Half A World Away’ before he went on to perform The Cure’s classic ‘Just Like Heaven’ and Morrissey’s ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’.

Advertisement

He continued his set with songs from Neil Young, Simon & Garfunkel, and The Magnetic Fields.

“I just want to tell you guys how much this has meant to me. This has been a lot of fun, and it’s been an easy thing for me to do,” Gibbard said before ending the stream.

“I know a lot of people are starting to do this as well, and I’m hoping to see more people from the creative community — be it musicians, actors, what have you — taking advantage of the ease of doing stuff like this to help communities that are in need right now.”

Although Gibbard is ending his daily streams, he will continue to broadcast from his home studio once a week, starting this Thursday (April 2).

Advertisement

In previous sessions, Gibbard covered John Lennon, Rilo Kiley, Big Star and Elliott Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Bob Dylan, the Shins, Def Leppard, and the Flaming Lips.