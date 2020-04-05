Declan McKenna performed recent single ‘Beautiful Faces’ on Sunday Brunch earlier today, where he was joined by four different versions of himself.

The musician appeared on the TV show from his house, but noted that the current coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for his band to join him.

“Unfortunately because of social distancing I can’t have my band here with me today so I’ve got these guys in to help,” he said. In the background, four more McKennas were sat around the room, taking on the roles of his backing band. Watch it below now.

Advertisement

On its release earlier this year, ‘Beautiful Faces’ was described as “a brave new anthem for doomed youth” and a song “about young people n the modern world and how intimidating it can be.”

The track is set to feature on McKenna’s second album, ‘Zeros’. The record was originally scheduled for release on May 15 but has been pushed back until August 21 because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “These times are exceptional and there is very little space to make this happen the way I want it to within them,” he told fans of the decision.

McKenna’s planend April tour has also been postponed and is set to be rescheduled for later in the year.

Speaking to NME about ‘Zeros’ last year, the musician said: “I think this album is kind of a slightly different step compared to my last album; just a little bit more considered and a little bit of a step in a direction where I’m giving a bit more purpose to every part of the song as opposed to just kind of writing songs and then being like, ‘Oh okay, going to release an album now!’ Which is a bit like what the first album was for me, as I was still learning.”