Watch Declan McKenna play an outdoor London gig for Extinction Rebellion

It comes as part of a wave of global climate protests

Declan McKenna played an outdoor London show tonight as part of a wave of Extinction Rebellion protests this week – watch footage of the show below.

Announced at the last minute, the singer played under the South African Royal Artillery Memorial on The Mall in the capital.

Attended by about 50 people in the rain, the show was the singer’s first UK gig in over a year, and follows his recent comeback with politically charged new single ‘British Bombs’.

Extinction Rebellion protests are expected to carry on throughout the week and beyond, and follow last month’s Global Climate Strike.

NME‘s El Hunt headed down to last month’s strike to speak to protesters. “Greta Thunberg is why we’re all here,” one told NME. “Friday strikes wouldn’t be a thing, if it wasn’t for her. What she’s doing is incredible. She doesn’t take anyone’s violence, ableism, ageism or sexism. She’s not giving a shit about it.”

Declan McKenna released his debut album ‘What Do You Think About The Car?’ in 2017, and told NME about the motives for the political comeback single ‘British Bombs’ upon its release.

“’British Bombs’ is a tune I wrote about the hypocrisy of the British arms trade and the weapons convention in London,” he said.

“I think too often it’s implied that matters in the world are too complex to not end up with war, or to not possess and sell weapons, and I just think it is pure bullshit.”

Declan McKenna played:

Brazil

Kids

Make Me Your Queen

Listen To Your Friends

Humongous

Isombard

British Bombs