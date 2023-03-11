Watch Deftones play live rarities at intimate ‘Heaven By Marc Jacobs’ collection launch

Deftones have played an intimate show featuring a number of rarities as part of the Heaven By Marc Jacobs collection launch – check the videos below.

The metal veterans took to the stage at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg, New York on Thursday night (March 9). The show included a number of rare live outings including ‘Feiticeira’, ‘Elite’, and ‘What Happened To You?’ none of which have been performed since 2018.

If that wasn’t enough for fans who packed the venue, the band also played ‘Mascara’, which hasn’t formed part of their live set since 2015.

Chino Moreno and co. can be seen delivering their now signature brand of experimental and genre-bending metal in videos captured from the show by fans lucky enough to be in the crowd at the special sold-out show.

Watch Deftones perform rarities at intimate ‘Heaven By Marc Jacobs’ below:

The show was part of the launch event for the bands’ capsule collection collaboration with the fashion line Heaven By Marc Jacobs. The collection was also launched as a project with the streetwear brand Stray Rats.

Items featured in the collection include Deftones branded shirts, bracelets, pins, earrings, and other various apparel, and a $30 ‘Around The Fur’ CD that’s already sold out. Some items have already sold out, but other items (including a pair of boots which cost $610) remain available for purchase.

According to the Deftones official website, the band will next take to the stage at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13. This will be followed by two other US summer festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville on May 21 and the Sonic Temple Music And Art Festival on May 28.

Last year Deftones brought back their Dia de Los Deftones festival. At the time singer Chino Moreno said: “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”