Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘Ghosts Again’ on ‘Kimmel’

Depeche Mode performed ‘Ghosts Again’ from new album ‘Memento Mori’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week – check it out below.

Ahead of the release of 15th album ‘Memento Mori’, out Friday (March 24), the band – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – performed the lead single on this week’s episode of the celebrity talk show which aired Tuesday (March 21).

Last month, the duo gave ‘Ghosts Again’ its live debut at the SanRemo Song Festival in Italy, the first time they had performed live since the death of bandmate Andy Fletcher last year.

Watch the latest live performance of ‘Ghosts Again’ below.

Last month, Depeche Mode also performed ‘Ghosts Again’ and ‘Personal Jesus’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” said frontman Gahan of the song upon its release, with Gore adding: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

The recent performances come ahead of their huge 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour, which starts in the US and Canada this month and kicks off today (March 23) in Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center.

Last month, the synth-pop duo announced a second North American leg of 29 new dates between late September and mid-December, 2023.

Depeche Mode are also scheduled to tour in Europe, the UK and Ireland this year. Find any remaining tickets for the UK dates here.

During an interview with NME last October, Gahan said that the new album wasn’t “something I dived into”, explaining: “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”

He continued: “That was a lot to do with the pandemic, being home for much longer, being around my family and friends. Coming out of the pandemic I was going, ‘What do I even want to do with my life?’ That’s the existential question that a lot of people have been asking themselves. I certainly have a lot over the last few years, but here I am! Again! I dived in, now I’m swimming in Depeche Mode again. I’m really pleased with what we’ve done with the record.”

Elsewhere, Depeche Mode recently told NME what The Psychedelic Furs’ Richard Butler brought to ‘Memento Mori’.