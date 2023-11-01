Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘My Favourite Stranger’ on Halloween episode of ‘Fallon’

Depeche Mode performed ‘My Favourite Stranger’ from their latest album ‘Memento Mori‘ for a Halloween special of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The synth-pop veterans played the latest single from their 15th studio album for the spooky special, which aired yesterday (October 31).

On Friday (October 27) the band performed the album’s second single, ‘Wagging Tongue’, for the same programme.

Watch both performances below.

‘Memento Mori’ was released in March and marked the band’s first album since bandmate Andy Fletcher died last year.

‘Wagging Tongue’, meanwhile, recently got the remix treatment courtesy of Wet Leg.

News of Depeche Mode performing for the Fallon… Halloween special follows the band announcing yesterday (October 31) the acts that will join them on the UK and European leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ tour.

The band shared that there will be four different artists joining them across the 32 dates that take place between January and April 2024.

Nadine Shah will support the band for the UK dates in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as in Dublin, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Copehagen. Humanist, Suzie Stapleton and Deeper will split the remaining dates as support acts.

See the full updated tour schedule and buy tickets here.

In a four-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote: “What ultimately hits the hardest is the generosity of bangers and the graceful energy they arrive with.

“Look at that setlist: the bittersweet euphoria of ‘Everything Counts’, the furious stomp of ‘I Feel You’, a gnarly outing of ‘Wrong’, the Jacques Lu Cont dancey swagger of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’.

“And that encore? ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ into ‘Personal Jesus’? Come on. We’re in sexy goth heaven. You feel spoiled as an audience member, and we’d be lucky if this good feeling and compulsion of Depeche Mode’s current purple streak continues for years to come.”