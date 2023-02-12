Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time

Depeche Mode have performed new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time – check out the moment below.

Earlier this week, Depeche Mode returned with the dramatic new single and announced details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’.

The song had its first live outing yesterday (February 11) at SanRemo Song Festival in Italy and marked the first time the band had performed live since the death of bandmate Andy Fletcher last year.

Speaking about the new song this week, frontman Dave Gahan said: “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy.” Martin Gore added: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Due for release on March 24, the synth-pop legends’ 15th upcoming studio album ‘Memento Mori’ comes previewed by ‘Ghosts Again’ and its video by their legendary longtime visual collaborator Anton Corbijn.

You can watch the band perform the song live below:

Speaking to NME recently, Gahan noted that although work on ‘Memento Mori’ started before Fletcher’s death, the latter did not record any material for it.

“He never got to hear any of it, which is really sad to me because there are songs on this record where I know he’d be like, ‘This is the best thing we’ve had in years.’ I can hear his voice,” he said. “I can also hear him saying, ‘Does every song have to be about death?!’”

He also reflected on what it would be like performing live without Fletcher.

“I don’t know what that’s going to be like and I don’t know what that’s going to be like without Fletch there,” he told NME. “Listening to him ranting and shouting down the hallways before a show, saying the wine’s not right, all the shit that Fletch would do which I already miss a lot.”

Asked if Fletcher’s passing might change the way he performs on the upcoming tour, Gahan replied: “No. Look, Fletch did his thing on stage but he actually didn’t do that much musically! But he was Fletch, and that won’t be there anymore. We can’t replace that. We can’t put another Fletch there. He was one of a kind.

“Most of my mates when they come to the shows, they say ‘Fuck, I can’t take my eyes off the geezer over there! What is he doing?’ That was part of Fletch’s thing and he did it really well, so we won’t try and fill that hole.”

Check out our full and exclusive interview with Gahan here and watch below:

‘Memento Mori’ was first announced last October alongside details of an extensive world tour – you can check out the full dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

This week also saw the band reveal details of the support acts set to join them on the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off next month.

Recently, the band’s classic single ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost, following its inclusion in the hit HBO series The Last Of Us.

‘Memento Mori’ meanwhile will be released on March 24 on double vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital. You can pre-order it here.