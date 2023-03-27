Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘Wagging Tongue’ on French TV

Depeche Mode performed their track ‘Wagging Tongue’ from new album ‘Memento Mori‘ on French TV last month – watch the newly-aired footage below.

The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – performed the atmospheric track on French music television show Taratata, which aired Saturday (March 25).

The song – one of three songwriting credits Gahan has on ‘Memento Mori’ – is track number two on the album, which NME said in a four-star review was “their best work this century”.

Check out footage of the performance below.

The band also performed ‘Personal Jesus’, ‘Ghosts Again‘ and ‘Precious’, which you can watch below.

In a recent interview with NME, Gore reflected on how Gahan’s writing “gets better with each record we do”, adding “that’s interesting to see”.

The new album is Depeche Mode’s first since the loss of bandmate Andy Fletcher. Speaking to NME last year, Gahan said: “Fletch was probably, let’s just say, the least of all of us in terms of excesses. That was always the knowing joke – that Fletch was going to outlive all of us. ‘He’s still here, isn’t he?’ Now he’s not, and it still doesn’t feel real.”

He continued: “When Martin and I were in the studio over the last couple of months, that was odd. We had already started recording and [Fletch] was supposed to come and join us. He would sit there, he would listen and he would make his comments. I missed that. It’s not until you lose someone that you realise these things.”

Speaking to NME again this year, the duo reflected on how they approached the creative process without Fletch.

“Martin suddenly doesn’t have his absolute all-time supporter,” said Gahan, admitting: “No matter what, Fletch would lay down for Martin – not so much me!”

“After that, Martin described it as two long-lost brothers meeting for the first time and having to have a real conversation. There was no one there to buffer that, be the in-between or be Mart’s pal with me on the outside. At first it was about getting to know each other in a different way. Not that we don’t know each other well, but in terms of having a close friendship? That’s never really been the deal between Martin and I.”

Depeche Mode kicked off their 2023 world tour in the US last week, delivering a 23-track set at the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento, California.

They are also scheduled to tour in Europe, the UK and Ireland later this year. Find any remaining tickets for the UK dates here.