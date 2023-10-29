Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘Wagging Tongue’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Depeche Mode appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (October 27) – check out their performance of ‘Wagging Tongue’ below.

The band stopped by the studio while on their current North American tour to give the song a live airing. It is the second single to be taken from the band’s recent album ‘Memento Mori’, which was released in March and marks their first since bandmate Andy Fletcher’s passing in 2022.

The song also recently got the remix treatment courtesy of Wet Leg.

Check out their performance below:

The band played a European tour earlier this year, which included a show at London’s Twickenham Stadium. They will be returning to the UK and Europe next year, having recently added several extra dates to the tour, including a show at London’s O2 Arena.

See the full updated tour schedule below and buy tickets here.

JANUARY 2024

22 – London, The O2

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – London, The O2

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

31 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

FEBRUARY 2024

3 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

8 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

10 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

13 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

22 – Prague, O2 Arena

24 – Prague, O2 Arena

27 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

29 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

MARCH 2024

3 – Paris, Accor Arena

5 – Paris, Accor Arena

7 – Munich, Olympiahalle

12 – Madrid, Wizink Centre

14 – Madrid, Wizink Centre

16 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

19 – Lisbon, Altice Arena

21 – Bilbao, BEC

23 – Torino, Pala Alpitour

26 – Budapest, MVM Dome

28 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

30 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

APRIL 2024

3 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

5 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

8 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

In a four-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote: “What ultimately hits the hardest is the generosity of bangers and the graceful energy they arrive with.

“Look at that setlist: the bittersweet euphoria of ‘Everything Counts’, the furious stomp of ‘I Feel You’, a gnarly outing of ‘Wrong’, the Jacques Lu Cont dancey swagger of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’, and that encore? ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ into ‘Personal Jesus’? Come on. We’re in sexy goth heaven. You feel spoiled as an audience member, and we’d be lucky if this good feeling and compulsion of Depeche Mode’s current purple streak continues for years to come.”