Watch Depeche Mode’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame overnight, with the legendary electronic trio accepting the award remotely.

The band were inducted by Charlize Theron, and honoured by the likes of Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry.

Founding members Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher and Martin Gore shared a pre-recorded acceptance speech from their respective homes. Watch it below:

“Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. It’s incredible now to be in this club. There’s so many other musicians, artists that are a part of this that we have grown up listening to. David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Clash, just to name a few,” Gahan said during the speech.

“You know, growing up, listening to music on the radio and having music, it really kind of helped us to feel normal, feel part of something.

“That’s what music does for people and I think that’s what Depeche Mode has done for many people. I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time.”

The band also acknowledged former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder, calling them “part of the DM family and the DM history and the success of this band”.

Other people the trio thanked included creative director Anton Corbijn – who they credited with “[making] us look cool” – along with Mute Records’ Daniel Miller, manager Jonathan Kessler and longtime touring members Christian Eigner and Peter Gordeno.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual ceremony instead took place, broadcast over HBO Max.

Other artists that were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year included Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Doobie Brothers.