Watch Diddy open Billboard Music Awards with Teyana Taylor

Diddy opened the Billboard Music Awards 2022, featuring appearances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor.

The annual awards show is taking place tonight (May 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with Diddy acting as host.

As the ceremony kicked off, the star addressed the crowd, calling himself the “vibe curator for this evening’s festivities” and telling the audience to “get up and get ready to have fun”.

The opening performance kicked off with Diddy previewing a new song called ‘Gotta Move On’ with vocals from Tiller, before segueing into Harlow airing his recent single ‘First Class’. Then, the camera cut to the B-stage in the middle of the room, where Diddy had moved and performed a snippet of ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’, with the help of Taylor and her daughter Junie.

A Master of Rap and entrepreneur mogul who still reigns Supreme! He

"called all the shots" by keeping it 💯 since winning his first #BBMAs2022 award 25 years ago. Here's to the legend,the one and only…@Diddy #BillboardMusicAwards #BBMAs @TMZ pic.twitter.com/sObT1ydAVm — hoopstah (@hooperstarium) May 16, 2022

After the performance, Diddy said: “We all got a second chance at life. Now because the world is open sometimes we take things for granted and so tonight we’re going to celebrate like we got a second chance and we’re going to celebrate a chance to do it bigger, do it better.”

The main bulk of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out in a livestream on TikTok, with only eight left to be given out during tonight’s ceremony. Going into the show, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.