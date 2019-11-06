Watch Diddy’s incredible reaction to his birthday present from his mother

The mogul turned 50 this week

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs turned 50 earlier this week, and his mother celebrated by splashing out on a car worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The rapper and mogul’s mother Janet Combs purchased a Cadillac Escalade, which can be worth over $100,000 depending on the model, and handed it over complete with ribbon in a video presentation at her son’s party.

As footage shared on Twitter shows below, Diddy (who was of course wearing a golden crown), could barely contain himself when the present was revealed, jumping up and down and screaming.

Diddy has been celebrating his birthday throughout the week on Twitter and shows no sign of slowing down. “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!! I’M 50 & I FEEL GREAT. I MADE IT TO HALFTIME. LET’S GOOOOO!!!! #DIDDY50″ he tweeted on the day, along with a video about his life so far.

Earlier today, meanwhile, he posted a video dancing to DJ Kool’s ‘Let Me Clear My Throat’ wearing shorts and slippers, saying: “I told y’all I’m celebrating my birthday for 365 days!!!”

Diddy’s next half century may not be as productive as the first, however. In a recent interview he revealed that he’s in “semi-retirement”.

“I’m contemplating, ‘Is there a role for me in music now?’” Diddy said in a conversation with DJ Khaled, published in Rolling Stone.