Watch Dirty Projectors perform the latest Tiny Desk Concert

Indie-rockers Dirty Projectors are the latest act to perform for at the ‘at home’ edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

The video features all five current band members performing from their respective homes. The group played through four tracks from their two most recent EPs, ‘Windows Open’ and ‘Flight Tower’. The band last performed a Tiny Desk concert in December 2018.

Watch The Dirty Projector’s Tiny Desk performance below:

In the YouTube video’s description, NPR’s Bob Boilen said the lineup of the band may change often, but its creative direction always remains the same.

“We’ve loved Dirty Projectors for more than a dozen years – from the band’s ‘Black Flag’ covers record to the brilliant angular sounds we presented at SXSW, and more recently, a candlelit Tiny Desk concert in 2018,” he said.

“It’s a band in which any member can take the lead, and that’s the beauty here. We see Dirty Projectors change and surprise us with each new song, something so rare and vibrant.”

The Dirty Projectors committed to recording and releasing five EPs in 2020. The second EP, ‘Flight Tower’, was released in late June and focused on Felicia Douglass’ vocals. The band released the first EP, ‘Windows Open’, in March.

Dirty Projectors’ sixth studio album, ‘Bitte Orca’, turned ten last year, and was included in NME’s ‘25 killer albums turning 10 in 2019‘.