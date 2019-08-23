Watch The Distillers play first UK show in 15 years at Leeds Festival

The band were rejoined by drummer Andy Granelli after a recent injury

The Distillers have performed a blistering, hit-filled set at Leeds Festival this afternoon.

It was the band’s first gig since they announced the serious injury of drummer Andy Granelli earlier this month – an injury which forced the band to cancel all their upcoming US tour dates.

Announcing that their appearances at Reading and Leeds would still go ahead, lead singer Brody Dalle said: “Andy was in a really bad accident a few days ago that resulted in two very deep gashes, a broken middle finger and a concussion…Andy was badly injured, his right hand taking most of the impact and requiring 40 stitches.

“The doctor believes Andy will be healed enough in about 3.5 weeks time and that’s why we are going forth with Reading and Leeds. Hope you can understand , it’s disappointing for us to have to cancel and postpone but Andy’s hand is crucial to what he does and what we do. Much love to you all.”

Now, back at Leeds, Granelli performed with the band – see footage, pictures and fan reaction below:

The Distillers had been on the road following their reformation last year; the band initially split in 2006.

The Brody Dalle-led group also confirmed earlier this year that a new album is on the way, with the frontwoman previously revealing they would be heading into the studio in April to start work on the follow-up to 2003’s ‘Coral Fang’.

The Distillers released their first new single in 15 years last year with ‘Man vs Magnet’ and ‘Blood In Gutters’. The tracks will be available on vinyl following last year’s digital release, with Jack White’s Third Man Records issuing the new 7-inch.

Set list to follow…