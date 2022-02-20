Watch DJ Khaled bring out Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Migos and more for NBA All-Star performance

DJ Khaled helmed an All-Star performance for the NBA last night (February 19), recruiting Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Migos, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris and Gunna – watch it below.

Dubbed ‘DJ Khaled & Friends’, the performance came as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, an annual event (this year held in Cleveland, Ohio), which sees a number of performances and exhibitions, ending with the NBA All-Star Game.

The eight-minute performance saw Khaled joined by a host of his contemporaries one by one, with Lil Baby joining the party first for a performance of ‘Every Chance I Get’.

Gunna was next, performing his own track ‘Pushin P’, before ‘Migos’ performed ‘We Going Crazy’, Mary J. Blige ran through her new single ‘Amazing’ and Lil Wayne performed ‘We Takin Over’ for the first time in a decade.

Ludacris then closed out proceedings with a run through his verse on Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’. Watch the full, star-studded medley below.

Tonight (February 20), the All-Star Game will feature a halftime presentation featuring the likes of Usher and Spike Lee, while Earth, Wind & Fire will close out festivities with a performance of ‘Shining Star’ and Macy Gray will perform ‘The Star Spangled Banner’.

Last night’s show was Mary J. Blige’s second All-Star performance in a week, having been a part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles last Sunday (February 13), which saw her perform alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent responded to being fat shamed following his surprise performance at the Super Bowl.

The performance saw 50 recreating parts of his video for 2003 hit ‘In Da Club’, but wearing a tank top instead of being shirtless like in the original.

“I call this teasing me,” 50 wrote in response. “They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL.”