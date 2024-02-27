Watch DJ Khaled get security guards to carry him to avoid getting Jordan 3 sneakers dirty

DJ Khaled has recently shared a video of him being carried by security guards to avoid getting his Jordan 3 sneakers dirty.

The producer took to his official Instagram to share a video of him on his way to perform at a gig in Miami on the beach. The clip sees him being carried by two security guards and being placed in a golf cart as a way to not ruin his black Jordan Retro 3s with the sand.

“I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get anybody to help me?” he said in the clip while exiting his Mercedes Maybach. “Can’t mess up the J’s,” he added before explaining that he was on his way to perform live on South Beach.

Elsewhere, the We The Best label owner teased that he has new music featuring Drake that will be coming out later this year.

“When you hear the new album title, just know. Man, loved everybody, everybody that has ever had the chance to work with Drake or got to experience the greatness from my brother, but what I have locked and loaded in the can. You ever heard word for word?,” explained Khaled in an Instagram post. “It’s time to get back to the hits guys.”

He also shared a photo carousel of him walking alongside Drake at one of the ‘Take Care’ rapper’s shows while holding a sign that read “I have two Drake songs on my new album coming 2024.”

Last year, DJ Khaled was nominated for five awards at the 65th Grammys this year. Also, the performance of ‘GOD DID’ was one highlight of the ceremony, as Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z more took to the stage to close the show.

In addition, DJ Khaled has signed a new deal with Def Jam, saying he’s “blessed” to take his career to the “next level.”