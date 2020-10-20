Watch Django Django cover Radiohead’s ‘House of Cards’

Django Django have shared a cover of Radiohead’s ‘House of Cards’ on their Facebook page.

Performed by vocalist Vincent Neff, the cover stays true to the original recording’s laid-back, reverb-heavy sound.

Listen to Django Django’s cover of ‘House of Cards’ below:

Vinny covering @radiohead's 'House Of Cards' Posted by Django Django on Monday, October 19, 2020

Django Django returned with their first track in two years, ‘Spirals’, last month, with the band saying its a “glimpse at what’s to come”. The track was remixed by MGMT soon after. They released another new track, ‘The Ark’, earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on October 1, the band said they were “in [their] natural habitat, finishing the album”. Their last full-length record was the 2018 LP ‘Marble Skies’.

Prior to ‘Spirals’, Django Django’s Dave McLean announced his solo house music project under the moniker Hugo Paris, releasing his first track ‘Music Saves The World’.

“The influences for the production really go back to the mid-90s, when I was playing a lot of Strictly Rhythm and MAW records,” McLean said.

“I’ve always loved the New York house sound; from DJ Duke’s Power Music, to the deeper sounds of Junior Vasquez.”

‘House of Cards’ comes from Radiohead’s seventh studio album, ‘In Rainbows’, released in 2007. The album was released by the band with a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ pricetag.