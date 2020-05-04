Watch DMA’S perform stripped-back version of ‘The Glow’

DMA’S frontman, Tommy O’Dell, has shared a stripped-back version of the band’s latest single, ‘The Glow’.

O’Dell performed the cover from his home during self-isolation and shared it to the band’s Facebook page. Watch it below:

‘The Glow’ (isolation version)Pre-order 'THE GLOW', out July 10th: https://dmas.lnk.to/theglowID Posted by DMA'S on Sunday, May 3, 2020

‘The Glow’ is the title track from the band’s upcoming third album, which was originally set to hit shelves on April. The band has since rescheduled the album’s release for July 10, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME Australia for its March cover story, the band stated that the album draws on a wide range of genre influences.

“We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” O’Dell said.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”

O’Dell’s recent version of ‘The Glow’ is not the first time the band have shared music during self-isolation. DMA’S featured in the Music From The Home Front concert on Anzac Day, performing a cover of Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’.

Last week, (April 3), the trio shared footage from their sold-out show at O2 Academy, Brixton in March. Some 5,000 fans attended the London show, which sold out in under 24 hours.