Watch DMX lay down one of his final verses in ‘Hood Blues’ music video

The music video for DMX‘s new single ‘Hood Blues’ has been released and it features some of the last in-studio footage of the rapper before his death.

The new track, which was co-produced by Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz, features on the rapper’s newly released first posthumous album, ‘Exodus’, which arrived on Friday (May 28).

DMX (real name was Earl Simmons) died on April 9 at the age of 50. He was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care since.

‘Hood Blues’ hears the late New York rapper team up with Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine, and now Swizz Beatz and the team at Def Jam have shared a music video for it mostly made of studio footage.

You can watch the video below:

In a three-star review of ‘Exodus’, NME called it “a wonderful tribute record loaded with stellar individual moments, and serves as a beautiful reminder of why the world fell in love with DMX in the first place.”

Highlighting the song ‘Walking In The Rain’, the review added: “Produced by DJ Premier and Denaun (who also sings the hook), it’s warm, poignant and full of space. It’s DMX at his best. And even though it features one of rap’s most celebrated lyricists, Nas, not even God’s Son can outshine X on the retrospective redemption song.”

Meanwhile, JAY-Z has shared a story about the first time he toured with DMX, explaining that he was in awe of the late rapper’s powerful stage presence.

Speaking during the season premiere of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Roc Nation rapper recalled the first time he saw X perform in an arena as part of the ‘Hard Knock Life’ tour.