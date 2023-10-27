Watch Doja Cat cover Hiatus Kaiyote’s ‘Red Room’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Doja Cat has performed a hypnotic cover of Hiatus Kaiyote’s ‘Red Room’ on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week – watch below.

The US singer and rapper took part in the series as the final guest for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month and performed two of her own tracks as well as a cover of the Australian jazz-funk band’s song.

Sat with her band and backing singers, Doja Cat performed a tranquil rendition of the 2021 hit surrounded by red lighting and wearing sunglasses with a faux fur white coat.

As well as the cover, the singer also performed two tracks from her own discography: ‘Paint The Town Red’ and ‘Agora Hills’. Both appear on her recently released album ‘Scarlet’, which arrived in September and also features the singles ‘Attention’ and ‘Demons’.

Watch Doja Cat’s performances below.

Live Lounge features a host of famous faces from the music world who each perform various tracks from their own catalogue as well as a cover of another artist.

Recently, these have included Usher, who performed a cover of Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s ‘Best Part’, Olivia Rodrigo who covered Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’, Jorja Smith singing Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’, and Troye Sivan showcasing a rendition of Billie Eilish‘s Barbie track ‘What Was I Made For’.

In a three-star review of ‘Scarlet’, NME described how the album slotted in among the recent string of controversies the singer faced – namely her criticism of fans naming themselves ‘Kittenz’.

It also described the sound of the tracks as “a much tougher affair” than heard on her previous releases, and an LP that “repositions Doja as a rapper first and singer second.”

In other Doja Cat news, the singer – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – recalled why she changed the title of the album from ‘Hellmouth’ to ‘Scarlet’, saying that it was because the original title “felt so aggressive to me after a while” and made her debate if she still liked the choice.