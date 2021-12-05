Watch Doja Cat’s futuristic new music video for ‘Woman’

Doja Cat has shared a futuristic new video for her single, ‘Woman’ – watch it below.

The video sees Doja team up with Teyana Taylor and Guetcha and is directed by Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s childartiste.

Doja Cat also partnered with Girls Who Code to create DojaCode, an interactive music video experience for ‘Woman’.

Check out the futuristic looking visuals from the video here:

Last month, Doja said that she isn’t enjoying her career as much as she thought she would, and that it’s been “maybe five years” since she last had fun making music.

he rapper – who was recently nominated for eight Grammys ahead of next year’s ceremony – took to Instagram Live (via The Neighbourhood Talk) to share her disappointment in the way the music industry has made her feel.

“I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some shit. I haven’t done that in maybe five years it feels like,” she explained. “I’m doing all this shit that I don’t fuckin’ wanna do. I don’t want to take fuckin’ pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do.”

“Do I want to do that shit because I have to? No! No I don’t! But I feel pressured to do shit like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play fuckin’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play fuckin’ video games.”

Elsewhere, Doja Cat said in a recent interview that she’s going to start being more selective with who she works with in the future.

“I have been trying to be more careful about who I’m collaborating with,” she said in conversation with ExtraTV.

“Not to say that the people on my album are – they’re incredible. They are the perfect features on my album,” she added. “But I do want to be more choosy about what I’m doing because I feel like a lot of features are coming out. It feels like people are just getting on each other’s songs for the sake of having them on each other’s songs.”