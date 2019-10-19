Watch Dominic Fike perform live cover of Clairo’s ‘Bags’
The 'Phone Numbers' artist rocks out in a wig
Dominic Fike performed a cover of Clairo’s song ‘Bags’ during a live radio session earlier this week – check out the video below.
The rising Florida artist took part in Australian station Triple J‘s ‘Like A Version’ series, which sees its guests give their own spin on other acts’ songs.
As well as performing his recent single ‘Phone Numbers’ in the studio, Fike offered up a take on ‘Bags’ from Clairo’s debut album ‘Immunity‘.
Donning a Weezer T-shirt and long brown wig, Fike begins by playing gentle acoustic guitar before the track transforms into a ’90s alt-rock-style number. Later, Fike segues into a high-pitched guitar solo.
Last month, the musician teamed up with Bakar on the collaborative track ‘Stop Selling Her Drugs’. The song features on Bakar’s new EP ‘Will You Be My Yellow?’.