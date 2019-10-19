Watch Dominic Fike perform live cover of Clairo’s ‘Bags’

The 'Phone Numbers' artist rocks out in a wig

Dominic Fike performed a cover of Clairo’s song ‘Bags’ during a live radio session earlier this week – check out the video below.

The rising Florida artist took part in Australian station Triple J‘s ‘Like A Version’ series, which sees its guests give their own spin on other acts’ songs.

As well as performing his recent single ‘Phone Numbers’ in the studio, Fike offered up a take on ‘Bags’ from Clairo’s debut album ‘Immunity‘.

Donning a Weezer T-shirt and long brown wig, Fike begins by playing gentle acoustic guitar before the track transforms into a ’90s alt-rock-style number. Later, Fike segues into a high-pitched guitar solo.

“Clairo went hard on this one huh,” commented one fan on YouTube. Another said: “Who knew Dominic Fike in a wig could be so meaningful.”