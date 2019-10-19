Trending:

Watch Dominic Fike perform live cover of Clairo’s ‘Bags’

Tom Skinner

The 'Phone Numbers' artist rocks out in a wig

Dominic Fike performed a cover of Clairo’s song ‘Bags’ during a live radio session earlier this week – check out the video below.

The rising Florida artist took part in Australian station Triple J‘s ‘Like A Version’ series, which sees its guests give their own spin on other acts’ songs.

As well as performing his recent single ‘Phone Numbers’ in the studio, Fike offered up a take on ‘Bags’ from Clairo’s debut album ‘Immunity‘.

Donning a Weezer T-shirt and long brown wig, Fike begins by playing gentle acoustic guitar before the track transforms into a ’90s alt-rock-style number. Later, Fike segues into a high-pitched guitar solo.

“Clairo went hard on this one huh,” commented one fan on YouTube. Another said: “Who knew Dominic Fike in a wig could be so meaningful.”
Earlier this week, Dominic Fike shared the Halsey-starring official video for ‘Phone Numbers’ which sees him portray a conman attempting to flee from the cops.

Last month, the musician teamed up with Bakar on the collaborative track ‘Stop Selling Her Drugs’. The song features on Bakar’s new EP ‘Will You Be My Yellow?’.

Dominic Fike was hailed by Billie Eilish as one of her favourite new acts in an interview with NME earlier this year. “That is the baddest kid I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “I think he’s slowly getting the recognition it deserves, so I’m pumped about that, but I think it needs more even.”

 

 