Watch Dominic Fike play ‘Say it Ain’t So’ with Weezer at their ‘Blue Album’ show

Dominic Fike has joined Weezer for a performance of their classic hit ‘Say It Ain’t So’ – watch the footage below.

Last week, Weezer announced their 30th anniversary ‘Blue Album’ tour – and to celebrate, they played a special anniversary show on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, with Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar as opening acts.

The 500-capacity show was intended to mirror Weezer’s first ever show at Raji’s in 1992 where Weezer themselves opened for Dogstar.

Now, footage has been captured of musician and Euphoria star Dominic Fike playing ‘Say It Ain’t So’ with the band. Weezer have previously teamed up with the Floridian as a guest feature on his second album ‘Sunburn‘.

Watch the joint performance below:

Weezer will tour ‘The Blue Album’ in full starting from September 2024. Their US tour will kick of in St. Paul, Minnesota, traversing through New York, Boston, Nashville and Orlando, before finishing in Dallax. Get your tickets here.

The band is also due to tour in June with The Smashing Pumpkins in the UK this year. Snag any remaining tickets here and see a full list of tour dates below:

Weezer will tour in 2024:

JUNE

Friday 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Saturday 8 – London The O2 (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Monday 10 – Dublin 3Arena (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Wednesday 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Thursday 13 – Manchester Co-op Live (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Friday 14 – Cardiff Castle (w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

SEPTEMBER

4 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

8 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

OCTOBER

1 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11 – Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

NME spoke to Rivers Cuomo last year on building his new Discord community for his fans, saying that his fans may predate the platform, but see to have shared the same musical values over time: “Our musical tastes are very consistent even from the ’90s, really,” Cuomo said.

“We all still like super emotional songs with great melodies that are catchy and yet somewhat progressive and challenging and complex musically. We like big guitars and weird lyrics. It’s still true.”

In other Weezer news, the band have made a cameo in Netflix’s new Christmas show, Family Switch, where they play a garage rock band called Dad or Alive.