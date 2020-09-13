Dominic Fike entered the world of Fortnite last night (September 12) to perform a virtual gig inside the game.

The rising star was the first artist to perform in Fortnite’s new Party Royale virtual concert series.

During the show, Fike aired songs from his recent debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’, including ‘Vampire’, ‘Come Here’, and ‘Chicken Tenders’. The setlist also featured tracks from his 2018 EP ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’.

Advertisement

The musician was joined by his backing band for the performance, with social distancing regulations adhered to. Watch the performance below now.

Dominic Fike played:

‘Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)’

‘Cancel Me’

‘Good Game’

‘Babydoll’

‘Chicken Tenders’

‘Vampire’

‘Come Here’

‘Westcoast Collective’

‘What’s For Dinner?’

‘Açaí Bowl’

‘Florida’

‘Wurli’

‘Socks’

‘Phone Numbers’

‘Politics & Violence’

‘3 Nights’

Fortnite‘s Party Royale series will continue on September 19 and 26. The acts set to perform on those dates have yet to be announced.

Fike released his debut album in July. In a four-star review, NME said: “Like Post Malone, Fike dips his toe in every genre possible, from party-pop (‘Chicken Tenders’, ‘Wurli’) to slinky R&B (‘Vampire’, ‘What’s For Dinner’), all of which comes with just about the right level of self-pity (‘Superstar Shit’). His dexterity – and awareness of when to duck out of a song and move on – ensures that this ride never goes screeching off the side of the road.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the star said he had already started work on the follow-up to that album. “Damn! I should be more secretive about stuff,” he said.

“But I’m trying to drop ASAP and load the world with a bunch of music. I’ve been making a bunch of stuff, and I want it to come out. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”