Watch Donald Glover and Khalid join Billie Eilish onstage at homecoming show

Billie Eilish performed her third and final homecoming show at California’s Kia Forum last night (December 16) and was joined onstage by Donald Glover and Khalid – check out the setlist and fan-shot footage below.

Eilish was joined early on in the night by Khalid, with the pair performing their 2018 collaboration ‘Lovely’ as well as Khalid’s 2017 breakout single ‘Location’.

Later on in the set, Eilish’s family crashed the stage and sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to the star (who turns 21 tomorrow, December 18) before she was joined by Donald Glover for a cover of his Childish Gambino song ‘Redbone’. He then got the crowd to wish Eilish a “Happy Birthday” before the pair embraced.

Advertisement

In a 2019 interview, Eilish said Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino “created” her. “That’s a god, you can’t put him in a list with other people.”

Elsewhere in the set, Eilish once again performed a cover of Hugh Martin’s ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ and sang her 2018 single ‘When I Was Older’ for the first time in two years.

Check out fan-shot footage and the complete setlist below:

#HTEEncore3: Billie being surprised with a cake and being sung happy birthday at @thekiaforum in Inglewood, California tonight! 🤍🎂 📸: @GOLDWlNGS pic.twitter.com/BDVxDsfklZ — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) December 17, 2022

Billie Eilish e Khalid cantando “lovely”.pic.twitter.com/RbroSHQhrZ — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) December 17, 2022

Advertisement

“Location” – Khalid & Billie Eilish. pic.twitter.com/7CZkuwoRYu — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) December 17, 2022

🚨 “When I Was Older” – Billie Eilish, LA. pic.twitter.com/J8jIwfAAgr — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) December 17, 2022

Billie Eilish played:

‘Bury A Friend’

‘I Didn’t Change My Number’

‘NDA’

‘Therefore I Am’

‘Idontwannabeyouanymore’

‘Lovely’ (with Khalid)

‘Location’ (Khalid cover, with Khalid)

‘Bitches Broken Hearts’

‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

‘My Future’

‘Billie Bossa Nova’

‘Goldwing’

‘Oxytocin’

‘Ilomilo’

‘Male Fantasy’

‘Your Power’

‘TV’

‘Not My Responsibility’

‘OverHeated’

‘Bellyache/Ocean Eyes/Bored’

‘Getting Older’

‘When I Was Older’

‘Happy Birthday To You’ (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover)

‘When The Party’s Over’

‘Redbone’ (Childish Gambino cover, with Donald Glover)

‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

‘Everything I Wanted’

‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ (Hugh Martin cover)

‘Bad Guy’

‘Happier Than Ever’

Last night’s show was the third of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: The Hometown Encore shows. The previous night (December 15) Eilish was joined by Dave Grohl for a cover of Foo Fighters classic ‘My Hero’ and Phoebe Bridgers for a take on her breakout track ‘Motion Sickness’.

On the opening night, Eilish was joined by Labrinth for ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’.

In January, a film capturing footage from Billie Eilish’s concerts at London’s The O2 will be aired in cinemas for one night only.

The pop star held six headline shows at the London arena in June as part of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, with the dates straddling her historic Glastonbury headline performance.

The original version of the film was live-streamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated at the 2023 Grammys for Best Music Film, with this “extended edition” featuring 30-minutes of unseen footage.

Billie Eilish is set to return to the UK next August, to headline Reading & Leeds 2023 alongside Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Tickets are onsale now.