Watch Dr Dre make a guest appearance in ‘Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist’

Dr Dre has made a cameo in the new Grand Theft Auto Online game, The Cayo Perico Heist.

The legendary rapper and producer makes a guest appearance as himself alongside Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and DJ Pooh in a cut scene in the game, which was released yesterday (December 15).

In the clip, which you can watch below, Dre pulls up in a car with his associates and looks set to board the same plane as the game’s protagonist before he pulls out after he learns that his phone has been stolen.

It comes after it was recently revealed that The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas also curates a radio station in the game, featuring appearances by Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross.

There have been many celebrity guest stars in GTA franchise over the years. Actors such as Juliette Lewis, comedians including Ricky Gervais and even musician Phil Collins have appeared in the games, often giving performances as their real selves.

A host of artists have also featured on radio stations on various versions of GTA in the past including one featuring Frank Ocean, Skepta and Headie One.

The latest game meanwhile, takes place on a private island, and tasks players with infiltrating what Rockstar calls “one of the most secure private islands in the entire world”.

It features heavily armed security guards, and players will have the option to either “neutralise” these forces or evade them with stealth.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Dre’s new album is finished, and features a performance from Eminem.

Page Kennedy indicated that he’d heard what would be the legendary artist’s fourth studio album, and first since 2015’s ‘Compton’.