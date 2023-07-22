Watch Drake and Central Cee’s new On The Radar freestyle

Drake and Central Cee have shared a new radio freestyle for the New York-based On The Radar – check it out below.

READ MORE: Central Cee – ‘23’ review: drill star finds himself on the brink of greatness

The drill-based platform, which is hosted by Power 105.1 DJ Gabe P, has seen a host of artists including Ice Spice come through to share freestyles on the radio.

Advertisement

In the latest edition, Drake took a day off from his ‘It’s All A Blur’ US tour with 21 Savage to join Central Cee for a freestyle performance.

Watch the pair’s freestyle for On The Radar below.

The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour began last month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Drake and Savage delivered a mammoth 48-song set that included numerous live debuts and rarities.

The rapper at one point performed as a large hologram of a sperm floated above him. Another visual of a group of sperm cells, meanwhile, appeared to circle him on stage.

You can find the full list of dates and any remaining tickets for Drake and 21 Savage’s 2023 North American tour here.

Advertisement

Central Cee, meanwhile, teamed up with Dave this summer on the four-track ‘Split Decision’ EP. Its lead single, ‘Sprinter’, broke the Spotify UK record for the most-streamed song in a single day in 2023.

By June 8, it was reported that the track had amassed more than 20 million streams in just under five days. The track also broke the record for the most streamed hip-hop song in the UK in a single day in Spotify history. The pair then performed the song together at Glastonbury 2023.

Since then, Cee has joined Ninho on the track ‘Eurostar’.