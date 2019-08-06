Watch Drake bring out Cardi B, Offset, Tyga, Meek Mill and more at OVO Fest 2019

Toronto was the place to be Monday night

Drake’s very own two-day music festival, OVO Fest, came to a raucous end in Toronto Monday (August 5) night with a star-studded slate of hip-hop guests: Cardi B, Offset, Tyga, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and more made appearances.

Some of the artists performed their collaborative tracks with Drizzy during his headlining set on its final night: Chris Brown performed his Drake-featuring single ‘No Guidance’, while Ross came out for ‘Money In The Grave’, one of the songs Drake dropped to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA win in June. Watch a brief clip of Ross and Drake below:

In some instances, though, Drake ceded the Budweiser Stage to his guests to perform their own tracks. Cardi came out to rap her latest single ‘Press’ and her breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’. Her partner Offset emerged later on for their joint single ‘Clout’. Watch their appearances below:

Meek Mill’s appearance at OVO Fest this year was particularly notable: Drake had trolled and mocked him onstage at the same event five years ago when the Philadelphia rapper accused Drizzy of using ghostwriters. The duo officially quashed their beef last year. Watch videos of Mill at OVO Fest last night:

It also seems that Drake and Tyga officially reconciled at OVO Fest 2019. The latter had fired shots at Drizzy a few years ago, but it seems the beef’s been buried, judging from Drake’s gushing introduction and their tight bear hug. Watch the moment below:

Other artists that made cameos on the second day of OVO Fest were Gucci Mane, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and DaBaby.

OVO Fest 2019 was the ninth edition of the festival. Its first day featured performances from B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V.