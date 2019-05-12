Watch as Drake gives fans a tour of his $185 million private jet

"No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners."

Drake is now the owner of a massive Boeing 767 cargo plane, which Airways magazine estimates is worth in the region of $185 million.

“Nothing was the same for real…,” Drizzy commented on Instagram on Friday (May 10) as he revealed his new private jet, which brandishes his famous OVO and prayer hands logos as well as the words ‘Air Drake.’

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper took viewers on a quick tour of the plane, both inside and out. Complete with gold walls and luxury gold and brown sofas, he boasted that the plane is “no rental, no timeshare,” and has “no co-owners.”

Drizzy also shouted out CargoJet’s President and CEO Ajay Virmani, calling him “the man,” as he’s the one who “made it happen.”

The unveiling of the plane comes following the news that Drake had partnered with the Canadian company. “We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements,” Virmani said in the statement. “We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”

Friends of the 6 God’s have commented on the unveiling of ‘Air Drake’, with DJ Khaled saying: “I remember you [told] me this 2 years ago. Wow congrats my brother.” Rich the Kid added: “Nah, this is motivation….” Other names to comment included Machine Gun Kelly, Bun B, Slim Thug and more.

Meanwhile, last month, Drake responded to comments made by Wiley calling him a ‘culture vulture’ in a new interview.

After finishing up a seven-night residency at The O2 (temporarily renamed The O3) in London as part of his Assassination Tour, Drizzy sat down for a chat with BBC 1Xtra radio host, Tiffany Calver.

In the interview, he addressed Wiley and the comments he made, calling the Toronto rapper a ‘culture vulture’ for stopping by various UK artists’ shows and bringing a host of them out on his tour, including J Hus, Krept & Konan, Afro B, Dave and Fredo.

“It is what it is.” Drake began. “I see a lot and I’ll never understand how supporting somebody’s song or even going a step further and giving somebody a song or linking up…I’ll never understand how that’s not viewed as something admirable but I guess people have their own outlook on it.”