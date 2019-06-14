Watch Drake go crazy as Toronto Raptors win the NBA Championship

Happy Driz

There’s no bigger Raptors fan than Drake and as the team become the first Canadian side to ever win the NBA Championship, footage emerges of a rather happy Drizzy.

The streets of Toronto are currently filled with Drake tunes, sirens, car horns and chants according to Toronto residents, who are celebrating the sporting victory.

And how did Champagne Papi celebrate? Well, with some Champs of course, decked out in Raptors gear.

Drake became a global ambassador for The Raptors in 2013 and has been seen on the sidelines of many games, on occasion getting told off for getting too animated during the match.

Congratulations Raptors.