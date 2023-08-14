Watch Drake reconcile Meek Mill at recent Philadelphia gig

Drake surprised his Philadelphian fans on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour by walking out with hometown hero Meek Mill, after the pair feuded with each other in the past.

The Canadian rapper is currently on tour with friend and frequent collaborator 21 Savage. Whilst on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, the two perform their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ around North America as well as their respective viral tracks.

On Monday (July 31), the tour stopped in the City of Brotherly Love. Walking onto the stage with Meek Mill trailing behind Drake, greeting the fans. “You see who I walked out here with, right?” Drizzy said once he got on stage before paying respect to his once rival. “I’ma always keep it a hundred with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this shit.”

Philly’s own Meek Mill walks out with @Drake for Show #1 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WOwoa82m4X — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) August 1, 2023

We love to see it!!!! #Drake shows love to #Meek in #Philly, talks about how they’ve moved past their beef ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wDBbDj5nC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) August 1, 2023

He mentioned that the last time he performed in Philly, he wasn’t comfortable staying in the capital for too long: “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he’s a real n**** so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.” However, it should be noted that the last time Drake was in the city back in 2018, he brought the “King of Philly” out to perform ‘Dreams and Nightmares’.

The 36-year-old continued: “It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men, that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherfucking Philadelphia together. That’s what this shit is about. So I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight. Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms one more time.”

In 2015, Meek Mill and Drake entered a heated feud after Mill accused the 6God of using ghostwriters. This led to the Grammy Award-winning rapper releasing the two iconic diss, ‘Charged Up’ and ‘Back To Back’. The rap beef between the two spilt into their real lives.

In 2016, the Philly native brought hundreds of “goons” to confront Drake after he performed at the Wells Fargo Centre during his ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour. This led to the OVO camp fleeing from the venue. Two years after the run-in, Drake and Meek Mill officially squashed their beef as the two appeared on stage together in Boston and Drake collaborated on Mill’s single ‘Going Bad’.

There have been many more viral moments from the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour. In Chicago for the kick-off show, Drake’s set was delayed due to a sperm hologram floating in the arena before he was hit in the arm by a fan-thrown phone. Fans have also thrown bras, vapes and even their purses at Drake.

After finding the vape on stage, Drake gave a lecture to the crowd, telling them “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center.”

Elsewhere, Drake lent a verse on Travis Scott’s latest album ‘UTOPIA’. On ‘MELTDOWN’, he and Scott seemingly take jabs at Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet and Pusha T. In the same week, the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper bought Tupac’s custom-made diamond ring for $1 million (£789,740).

In July, Drake announced his debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness. Hours before its release, he also confirmed an accompanying album called ‘For All The Dogs’. Talking to the crowd at his recent New York gig, he said that the record should be out “in like two weeks.”