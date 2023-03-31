Watch Drake rock out to Avril Lavigne in a Miami club

Footage of Drake rocking out to Avril Lavigne while DJing at a recent club appearance has gone viral on social media.

The rapper has been in Miami this week and seen at clubs around the area. A controversial sighting saw the OVO founder seen with 50 Cent the night before he was due to appear at Lollapalooza Brazil, leading fans to speculate that their meeting is why he cancelled his headline set on the day.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 136,000 views, you can see the Canadian rapper manning a club’s DJ booth choosing to spin Lavigne’s 2002 hit ‘Complicated’.

‘Complicated’ is one of Lavigne’s biggest hits. The lead single from her debut album ‘Let Go’ sold 1.1 million copies in the US and was Top Five in over 20 countries.

The song is still celebrated 20 years after its release, with Lavigne recently performing the track with rising pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo.

The pop–punk star recently confronted a topless protestor on stage the 2023 Juno Awards, telling them to “get the fuck” the stage.

In other news, Drake is still under fire in South America as he had also cut his Rolling Loud Argentina headline set short. In addition to that, the live stream for his performance was cancelled moments before he was set to go live.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster was this month served a class action lawsuit over allegedly price-gouging tickets for his upcoming tour.