Dry Cleaning, Paul Weller and Laura Mvula joined the latest episode of Later… With Jools Holland last night (March 12) – watch the performances below.

The 57th season of the show is featuring remote performances, as well as artists talking Jools through their favourite moments from the show’s illustrious history.

Mvula was the artist sharing her best bits from Later last night, while Dry Cleaning performed new single ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’ from London’s MOTH Club, and Weller played ‘Glad Times’ from his Black Barn Studios.

Watch the performances below and catch the full show via the BBC iPlayer here.

The new season of Later… With Jools Holland was opened last month with a first episode featuring Arlo Parks, Sleaford Mods and Kings Of Leon.

Its last episode on March 5 saw Wolf Alice giving a live debut to their comeback single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ in a stunning performance from the Alexandra Palace theatre venue in London. The band were joined by a string section for the performance.

Last year, the show returned to screens for a six-week lockdown series with Christine & The Queens, Laura Marling and more appearing from their respective homes.

Host Holland offered a sneak peek into how the staple BBC Music show had been adapted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis last May. He said the series would see “me and (socially) distant guests discussing their life in music and revealing some of their favourite moments from our vast archives”.