Dua Lipa is set to join tomorrow night’s (December 19) edition of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest – watch a promo video for the episode below.

Announced last month alongside last week’s guests Bruce Springsteen and Timothée Chalamet, tomorrow’s show will see Lipa bring her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to the series after her initial planned SNL performance back in March was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the new promo video, Lipa is joined by this weekend’s guest host Kristen Wiig and SNL castmember Kate McKinnon, who explains the many goings-on of 2020 to the pair.

Watch it in advance of tomorrow’s show below.

Since the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’ back in March, Dua Lipa has shared a host of videos, TV performances and livestreamed gigs.

Earlier this month she hosted ‘Studio 2054’, a livestream gig experience that broke online livestream records with over five million views.

Reviewing ‘Studio 2054’, NME wrote: “Studio 2054 goes some way to completing Lipa’s evolution from good to great that started with the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’. Although the routines on show tonight aren’t the most complex, they flesh out her performance enough that now she has the songs, the personality and the presence that all true icons possess.

“Hopefully next time we get to witness them, we’ll no longer need her to use them to transport us out of our own homes.”

Earlier this week Dua Lipa joined a host of artists and music managers in protesting a proposed new tariff for livestreamed concerts.

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) have written a letter to PRS for Music, the UK performance rights organisation, criticising the tariff as “unworkable” and punitive to artists.

The letter, which can be read here, is countersigned by more than 50 artist managers, including representatives for Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Fontaines DC, Gorillaz and Yungblud, as well as a group of FAC member artists and songwriters.