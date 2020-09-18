Dua Lipa repurposed her songs ‘New Rules‘ and ‘Don’t Start Now‘ as guidance for dating during a pandemic, with James Corden joining in on the parodies.

The singer appeared on the The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday (September 17) with spoof versions of her hit singles from 2017 and 2019, respectively.

In the reimagined music videos, lyrics to the pop star’s tunes have been re-crafted to discuss dating apps, meeting on video calls and handling dates IRL.

“You just wish you could go out/Get a little naughty/But you’re drunk on FaceTime/One of us getting sloppy,” Dua and Corden sing together on ‘Don’t Start Now’, the lead single from the singer’s 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia‘.

For ‘New Rules’, taken from Lipa’s 2017 self-titled debut, the duo sing to a couple sat two metres apart outside: “We’ve got new rules for dating/Safety is stimulating/It’s your neighbours you’re saving.”

In other news, Miley Cyrus teased recently that Dua Lipa will feature on her next album.

Cyrus told New Zealand’s The Edge radio that Dua and Billy Idol would appear on her record, after saying she had a song that sounds like if “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together”.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” Cyrus revealed.