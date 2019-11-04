Watch Dua Lipa perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ at the MTV EMAs 2019

Surrounded by scores of dancers

Dua Lipa performed her new single ‘Don’t Start Now’ at the MTV EMAs 2019 on Sunday (November 3). Watch the performance below.

The British-Albanian star released ‘Don’t Start Now’ and its music video just last week. It’s the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album. She released her debut self-titled album in 2017.

For the MTV EMAs performance in Seville, Spain, Lipa sang ‘Don’t Start Now’ surrounded by scores of dancers clad in yellow bodysuits. Watch the high-energy performance here:

Lipa explained that she chose to release ‘Don’t Start Now’ as the first single “so I could close one chapter of my life and start another”.

“Into a new era with a new sound!” she added. “It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

‘Don’t Start Now’ previews Lipa’s as-yet-untitled new album, which she says bears a “disco influence”. She also revealed earlier this year that she had logged studio time with disco icon Nile Rodgers.

Besides Lipa, other performers at the EMAs this year included Green Day, Rosalía, Halsey and Niall Horan.