Watch Dua Lipa perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Levitating’ on ‘SNL’

Dua Lipa performed as Saturday Night Live‘s final musical guest of the year, more than two years after her first appearance on the show.

The singer was originally set to appear back in March, supporting her latest album Future Nostalgia, before recording halted due to the deepening coronavirus pandemic.

Lipa made up for lost time on the long-running entertainment show last night (December 19), delivering a pair of energetic performances for ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Levitating’. Watch both songs below.

Advertisement

The multiple-Grammy-nominated artist also took part in some of of the promo skits with Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, in which the latter gets everyone up to speed on what’s been happening since Lipa’s late March appearance got postponed.

The ‘New Rules’ singer has been busy in the meantime, performing on livestream shows, getting hacked by Swifties, and – most recently – being presented an award by Bernie Sanders.

The US Senator gave Lipa the Powerhouse Award at the virtually-held Billboard Women In Music awards on December 10, after the pair discussed universal healthcare over Zoom earlier this year.

Advertisement

Lipa also hosted ‘Studio 2054’ earlier this month, a livestream gig experience that broke online livestream records with over five million views.

Reviewing ‘Studio 2054’, NME wrote: “Studio 2054 goes some way to completing Lipa’s evolution from good to great that started with the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’. Although the routines on show tonight aren’t the most complex, they flesh out her performance enough that now she has the songs, the personality and the presence that all true icons possess.

“Hopefully next time we get to witness them, we’ll no longer need her to use them to transport us out of our own homes.”