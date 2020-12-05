Watch Dua Lipa perform ‘Future Nostalgia’ tracks for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ series

Dua Lipa has performed a handful of tracks from ‘Future Nostalgia’ as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Lipa kicked off her set with ‘Levitating’, the final single released from her aforementioned record. She followed the song up with album tracks ‘Pretty Please’ and ‘Love Again’, before closing her set with ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Watch Dua Lipa’s 16-minute performance below:

In compliance with coronavirus-imposed restrictions, Dua Lipa performed her set from home rather than at NPR’s Tiny Desk studio. The majority of Tiny Desk concerts filmed this year have taken place outside of the NPR studio, with John Legend, Norah Jones and Tame Impala among the artists to have recorded their sets remotely.

Filmed in London, Lipa was accompanied by bass, guitar and four back-up singers for her NPR appearance.

“This is the first time the band has been together in ages,” Lipa said in the video.

“So this is really special that we all had the opportunity to get together and put this on from our home in London right back to you wherever you are in the world.”

Just last week, Dua Lipa broke streaming records with her Studio 2054 livestream. The broadcast had over five million views by November 30 and is available to view until tomorrow (December 6).

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa’s Spotify profile was hacked, apparently by a Taylor Swift fan. The hacker — who reportedly goes by the name Daniel — replaced Lipa’s biography and information on the platform with images of himself.

Lana Del Rey, Future and Pop Smoke were among the other artists targeted by the hacker.