Dua Lipa goes ‘Levitating’ at Royal Albert Hall for AMAs 2020

Dua Lipa brought ‘Levitating’ to the American Music Awards 2020 tonight (November 22), performing it live from London.

The star beamed here performance in to the LA awards ceremony from the historic Royal Albert Hall.

Lipa was joined by a troupe of dancers in blue bodysuits as she performed the ‘Future Nostalgia’ track in front of a celestial backdrop. At the end, she rose up into the sky on wires as glitter rained down around her. Watch the performance below now.

Earlier in the night, the singer picked up the award for Favourite Song – Pop/Rock for ‘Don’t Start Now’. You can keep up with all the winners at the American Music Awards 2020 here.

YEAH LET'S TALK ABOUT IT! DUA LIPA ATE THAT PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/2ZLMEYqgON — ًgian ⛓ PRISONER (@lgbtdlipa) November 23, 2020

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA, while Megan Thee Stallion brought ‘Body’ to the stage for the first time. Billie Eilish also gave the live debut of her new single ‘Therefore I Am’.

BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat are still among the performers still left to take the stage.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat picked up the award for Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B, while The Weeknd collected the trophy for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B for ‘After Hours’.