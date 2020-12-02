The likes of Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and more have been announced for the second volume of Netflix’s Song Exploder. You can watch the first official trailer for the show below.

Premiering on December 15, the acts will appear in the TV adaptation of Hrishikesh Hirway’s popular music podcast – which sees artists telling the stories behind some of their most popular tracks.

The first season aired back in October, featuring interviews with Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, and Michael Stipe – who explained the story behind iconic R.E.M. hit ‘Losing My Religion’.

“Creating this song, I learnt so much about myself,” Dua remarks in the new clip as she breaks down ‘Love Again’.

“This was a moment in my life that I thought I could never break out of.”

The Killers, meanwhile, will explain the process of creating ‘When You Were Young’,

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’” Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway previously said of the new series in a statement.

“It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”