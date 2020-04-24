Watch Dub Pistols’ lockdown-produced new video for ‘Bankrobber’

Dub Pistols have returned with a new single, ‘Bankrobber’, and an accompanying video shot while in lockdown.

The dub group’s new track is a cover of The Clash’s 1980 classic, with the video showing a bank robbery in action.

Produced by Dean Hennessey and the band’s own Barry Ashworth, the clip was shot entirely in lockdown. Each member and collaborator Seanie T shot their scenes on their mobile phones and contributed their own ideas to the video. The resulting footage was then put together in the editing suite.

Watch Dub Pistols’ video for ‘Bankrobber’ below now. The single is available now via Rob da Bank’s Sunday Best Recordings.

Dub Pistols are set to release their ninth album ‘Addict’ in September. According to Ashworth, the record is “the best album we’ve ever done”. It follows their latest release, 2017’s ‘ Crazy Diamonds’.

The group were forced to reschedule a number of shows on their ‘Addict’ tour because of the coronavirus outbreak. The dates will now kick off in Bristol on August 8 and run until October 29 in Leeds. One date in Torquay is still to be confirmed.

Earlier this week, Dub Pistols offered fans a look into their career, with Ashworth taking part in a webinar hosted by My DJ Hub.

Meanwhile, in November 2019 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed he was a fan of The Clash. Asked in a campaign video who his favourite band was, he replied: “Look this is either The Clash or The Rolling Stones, and mainly I listen to The Rolling Stones nowadays, so you can make of that what you will.”