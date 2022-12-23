Watch Dublin fire brigade dance to Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’ for charity

The Dublin Fire Brigade performed a dance routine to Daft Punk‘s ‘One More Time’ in a video in order to raise money for St Joseph’s Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment – check it out below.

Calling themselves the Daft Funk Brigade, the firefighters danced fully cladded in their protective uniforms. The video had a festive touch as well, featuring Santa Claus sliding down a fireman’s pole at the beginning.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

On their GoFundMe page, the Dublin Fire Brigade wrote: “St Joseph’s Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment is a local school in the Dublin area of Drumcondra. The staff at the school work tirelessly to provide meaningful and inclusive education to the students’ lives. Sometimes a little extra money is needed for resources and fun activities.

“Dublin Fire Brigade Firefighters on ‘C’ watch at North Strand have joined forces with some of the SNAs of the school to entertain you with our DFB… Daft Funk Brigade,” it continued.

“We understand that times are tough and there are many charities looking for your spare Euro. We want you to enjoy this video and not hide it behind a paywall, but if you are in a position to help, please donate. Every bit helps. Please watch and enjoy!”

The DFB set out to raise 5,000€ (£4,401) with their fundraiser, but at the time of writing they had already smashed their target. Their current total is sitting at just under 8,600€ (£7,569).

Earlier this month, an ‘orchestra’ of electric toothbrushes covered Daft Punk’s ‘Harder, Better Faster Stronger’.