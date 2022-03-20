Watch Duran Duran light Capital Tower up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag

During a private rooftop concert in Hollywood this week, Duran Duran lit up the Capitol Records building in blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – and dedicated their 1992 song ‘Ordinary World’ to the people of Ukraine.

The band performed to an intimate crowd of 250 – mostly friends, family and industry professionals – on the rooftop of the Aster nightclub on Thursday (March 17). Capitol Tower is in clear eyeshot of the Aster, and with Duran Duran having previously been signed to Capitol Records, it made a perfect backdrop for their message of solidarity with Ukraine.

In a statement shared alongside a clip of the performance, bassist John Taylor said: “We are appealing to our fans in Russia to have an open heart and to support peace. We are all hoping you can get back to an ‘Ordinary World’.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the ‘Ordinary World’ performance below:

Duran Duran also threw their support behind a £50,000 crowdfunding initiative hosted by Just Giving, which aims to raise funds for mothers and children who displaced by the recent attacks on Ukraine by the Russian military. You can donate to that effort here.

Also this week, Duran Duran announced that they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer. It’ll come after come they perform a string of shows in Europe and the UK, including their BST Hyde Park gig in London on July 10.

Meanwhile, frontman Simon Le Bon wants Anya Taylor-Joy to play him in a Duran Duran biopic, he revealed at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.