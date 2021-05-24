Watch Duran Duran team up with Blur’s Graham Coxon for Billboard Awards performance

Duran Duran joined forces with Graham Coxon last night (May 23) to perform their new single ‘Invisible’ at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Performing remotely from London, the new wave icons were joined by the Blur guitarist as they tore through the new track, which is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Future Past’.

In a nod to their past, the group then performed fan favourites ‘Notorious’ and ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’. You can watch the performance below.

I ❤️ Duran Duran on the #Bbmas Hungry like the Wolf – they look n sound amazing! #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/5Z6aEVYyhx — 🟣 Laura (@fashion7thave) May 24, 2021

O Duran Duran realizou uma apresentação impecável no Billboard Music Awards direto de Londres, com participação de Graham Coxon, do Blur. #duranduran #grahamcoxon #billboardmusicawards #bbmas #ligadoamusica pic.twitter.com/4GFTK102OW — Ligado à Música (@LigadoaMusica) May 24, 2021

Duran Duran’s latest album will arrive on October 22, and comes after keyboardist Nick Rhodes told NME in 2019 that the record would see the band heading in a “different” direction.

“There’s one song so far that’s a frontrunner to be the first single. It’s just so different from anything I’ve heard from us before, or actually anyone else,” said Rhodes.

“There’s a dance element to it. The construction of it, the melodic content, the lyrics, some of the sounds… they’re very different for us.”

According to the band’s official online store, the standard version of ‘Future Past’ has 12 tracks and also features appearances from the likes of long-time Bowie pianist Mike Garson and guest vocals from Lykke Li.

Duran Duran will also return to London in 2022 for a huge homecoming show at Hyde Park.