Watch Earl Sweatshirt’s video for new song ‘2010’

Earl Sweatshirt is back with a new song and video – watch ‘2010’ below.

The song and video have both been produced by Black Noi$e while the video for “2010” is directed and edited by Ryosuke Tanzawa.

A statement describes the song as “a smooth Black Noi$e-produced track that finds Earl rapping vivid introspections on his humble beginnings and reflecting on his trajectory of success to date.”

You can listen to ‘2010’ here:

Back in July, Sweatshirt released new track ‘Ghost’, featuring Navy Blue.

The track was released as part of the deluxe edition of the rapper’s 2019 EP ‘Feet of Clay’, which was the follow-up to his 2018 album ‘Some Rap Songs’.

As well as ‘Ghost’, the deluxe edition of ‘Feet of Clay’ also includes the recently released track ‘Whole World’, which came out back in April.

Sweatshirt previously described ‘Feet of Clay’ as “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire”.

NME gave ‘Feet of Clay’ four stars, with Dhruva Balram describing the EP as “a tender portrayal of Earl’s psyche”.

Back in April Sweatshirt appeared on ‘Mirage’, a track by Michigan artist Quelle Chris that also featured Denmark Vessey, Big Sen and Merrill Garbus.

A month before ‘Mirage’, the rapper featured on a remix of Drakeo the Ruler and 03 Greedo’s ‘Ion Rap Beef’, a song that originally featured on Drakeo’s ‘Free Drakeo’ mixtape earlier in the year.