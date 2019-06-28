Watch Ed Sheeran and Khalid mock fame in ‘Beautiful People’ video

The track is the third single from Sheeran's duets project

Ed Sheeran and Khalid have released the video for their collaborative single ‘Beautiful People’.

Directed by Andy McLeod, the video shows a couple become embroiled in a world of glamour and excess, but who feel unimpressed with all its trappings.

‘Beautiful People’ is the third single released from Sheeran’s upcoming duets album ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’ (released on July 12). It’s the record’s opening song.

Speaking of his collaboration with Khalid, Sheeran said: “Khalid’s got an undeniable, soulful voice and I knew he would be perfect for this track. I think we both connect to the song in the same way, and I’m really happy we got to work together.”

‘Beautiful People’ is produced by Sheeran with Max Martin, Shellback, and FRED.

‘I Don’t Care’, Sheeran and Justin Bieber‘s collaboration, has been the Number One single in the UK for six weeks, so far amassing 800 million streams worldwide. The full tracklist for ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’ is below.

Sheeran is currently on a European tour, which includes seven UK dates. He plays at Live At The Haymarket on July 14, two gigs at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16-17, and finishes the tour with a homecoming run of concerts at Ipswich Chantry Park on August 23-26.

Khalid recently announced a six-date UK and Ireland tour. Dates are below.

Tracklist for ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’:



‘Beautiful People’ feat Khalid

‘South Of The Border’ feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B

‘Cross Me’ feat Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

‘Take Me Back To London’ feat Stormzy

‘Best Part Of Me’ feat Yebba

‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber

‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott

‘Remember The Name’ feat Eminem & 50 Cent

‘Feels’ feat Young Thug & J Hus

‘Put It All On Me’ feat Ella Mai

‘Nothing On You’ feat Paulo Londra & Dave

‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat H.E.R

‘1000 Nights’ feat Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat Skrillex

‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

Khalid’s tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

17 – London O2 Arena

20 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 – Birmingham Genting Arena

22 – Leeds First Direct Arena

24 – Dublin 3 Arena

25 – Belfast SSE Arena